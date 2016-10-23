Owners of straying cattle to face fine

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Saturday ordered the officials concerned to impose fines on the owners of the cattle that were straying on the city roads.

Mr. Veerapandian, who went around the city in the morning, found cows roaming on the M.G. Road, Ganapatirao Road, K.T. Road, Gollapudi Highway and others disturbing sanitation works.

He ordered the sanitation workers to move them to the cattle house and inform their owners and impose fine.

Mr. Veerapandian who also visited Chittinagar ordered officials to come up with the Detailed Project Report for construction of a complex in the Veeranjaneya Swami Market. He also asked horticulture officials to renovate the Marupilla Chitti Park for the sake of locals.