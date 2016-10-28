Ganja cultivation in tribal areas, a cause for concern

Cultivation of ganja in the agency areas has apparently reached alarming proportions with the crop spreading from Paderu in Visakhapatnam to Chitrakoot in Odisha.

Though the State government has no exact data on the extent of land under ganja cultivation, according to a rough estimate it would be around 5,000 acres, which is considered very high.

Enticed by the buy back support , the tribesmen are increasingly depending on the crop and brewing of arrack or illicitly distilled (ID) liquor for their livelihood. The contractors from Tamil Nadu and other States are supplying seed to the tribals to cultivate ganja. In addition, lack of coordination between police and excise departments and poor access to villages with almost negligible road network have come in handy for the cultivators.

A majority of the agency areas — 5,445 tribal habitations — also don’t have access to potable water. There are 9549 habitations which have a population of 27 lakhs. Of this,4,454 have no road facilities. And, a majority of them are also cut off from mainstream. One would have to walk down six to eight km to reach them which have on an average a mere 10 to 25 families. They also do not have medical and health facilities as more than 230 posts, including 39 doctors, are lying vacant.These startling facts came to light at a discussion on tribal areas chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.Later, Medical and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas told reporters the government was chalking out plans to recruit doctors in walk in model for hospitals and community health centres in the agency areas.

Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said a comprehensive action plan was being prepared to tackle the problems including health. The report would be ready in a fortnight. The tribal sub-plan funds would also be made use of to construct a road network of 760 km connecting more than 4,400 habitations. The government proposed to spend Rs. 900 crore in the next three years under the MNREGS to provide employment to the tribals, he added.

The government proposes to spend Rs. 900 crore in the next three years to provide employment to the tribals.

