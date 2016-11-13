CII pats State for topping EODB rankings

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for making Andhra Pradesh No.1 in the Ease-of- Doing-Business (EODB) indicators and stated that the industrial sector was looking forward to working with the State in the prevailing investor-friendly atmosphere.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee mentioned that Andhra Pradesh made a remarkable achievement by scoring 98.78 per cent in the implementation of key reforms. “The CII is looking forward to continuing its fruitful partnership with the Government of A.P to help in retaining its leadership position.”

Mr. Banerjee stated that the performance of various States in EODB was assessed by the Central government on the basis of 340 points as indicators. With its tax and labour reforms and by giving industrial clearances in 21 days and sorting out other issues in an amicable manner, A.P achieved 98.78 per cent. The State government’s initiatives would attract more industrial investments in the near future, the CII DG said.