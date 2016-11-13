Vijayawada

BJP decries ‘false’ propaganda

BJP State general secretary S. Suresh Reddy has accused the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party of obstructing the Centre’s efforts to demolish the parallel economy run by those who stashed their ill-gotten wealth in tax havens abroad. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said the Centre’s decision on Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes was to curb the menace of black money.

People would do well not to believe the propaganda of these parties, and understand that their problems in exchanging old currency were temporary.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 1:27:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/BJP-decries-%E2%80%98false%E2%80%99-propaganda/article16444351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY