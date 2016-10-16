All set for e-learning in government schools in Krishna

All is set for the launch of e-classes in government schools in the district. The Education Department will inaugurate the facility on October 17.

The State government, in association with some donors, has made arrangements for e-learning in selected government high schools across the State.

As part of it, digital classrooms are being provided in a few schools in the district in the first phase.

“Government-run schools with a strength of 300 students have been selected for the purpose. Necessary training has been given to teachers in conducting digital classes,” says Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) A. Subba Reddy.

Equipment provided

The schools have been provided with internet, computers, digital screens, projectors and other material and a trial session has been conducted in organising online classes for students.

The government is planning to extend the facility for more institutions, says the DEO.

Digital classes will begin in the schools located in Vijayawada Urban and Rural mandals, Machilipatnam, Gannavaram, Penamaluru, Pamarru, Gudlavalleru, Mudinepalli, A. Konduru, Vissannapeta, Vuyyuru and other mandals.

“Trained teachers will conduct e-classes on different subjects in high schools. The facility will attract more students in government schools,” says the headmaster of a school while thanking the government for its initiative.

“In each subject, we can make in-depth study through e-learning. We are happy to have digital classes,” says a tenth standard student E. Lakshmi.

