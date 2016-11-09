AgriGold victims’ rally to interim Secretariat today

Members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association will take out a rally on Wednesday from Tummalapalli Kala Kshetram to the interim Secretariat in Velagapudi seeking justice, CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said though lakhs of investors had lost their hard-earned money, the government was not intervening and the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had no time to speak on the issue.

“We have sought permission for taking out the rally. The police have not responded till evening. Irrespective of the police decision, we will take out the procession peacefully,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

In all, 1,000 AgriGold customers and agents would participate in the rally. They would submit a memorandum to the Ministers at the Secretariat, he said.

CPI Krishna district secretary A. Vanaja and AIYF district president M. Arun Kumar were present.