61 new COVID-19 cases detected in city

As many as 108 fresh COVID cases were reported in the district as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

While 61 cases were detected in over 20 municipal wards of the city, 47 cases came up in 21 mandals of the district.

In the city, the cases were detected in Patamata (9), Krishnalanka (6), Labbipet (5), Kothapeta (5), Ajith Singh Nagar (4), Gandhi Nagar (3), Gunadala (2), Ashok Nagar (2), Machavaram (2), Madhura Nagar (2), Satyanarayana Puram (2) and Bhavanipuram (2). One case each was reported in Lenin Centre, Loyola College area, Mutyalampadu, Srinagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Kedareswarapeta, One Town and Payakapuram while nine cases were reported elsewhere in the city.

Surrounding areas

In Vijayawada Rural mandal eight cases emerged in Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Gollapudi, Enikepadu and Nidamanuru areas.

In Penamaluru mandal 12 cases surfaced in Poranki (8), Yenamalakuduru (3) and Kanuru (1). In Machilipatnam six cases were detected and in Gudivada and Gannavaram four cases each.

Three were found in Jaggaiapeta and two cases each in Nuzvid and Challapalli. One case each was reported in Gopavaram, Guntupalli, Pedana, Kankipadu, Muchintala and Nandigama villages.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imtiaz said that the district’s COVID recovery rate is at 69% with 1,887 recoveries so far and 1.39 lakh samples were tested so far.