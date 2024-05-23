GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4,352 candidates qualify AP Research Common Entrance Test

VIJAYAWADA

Published - May 23, 2024 05:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday said of the 8,651 candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET)-2023-24, 4,352 qualified the exam.

Of them, 2,226 were male candidates and 2126 were female candidates. Speaking after releasing the RCET results, he said the entrance exam was conducted in 64 subjects from May 3 to May 5 by SVU on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP RCET-2023-24 convenor Devaprasad Raju said the test was conducted to fill the 2,728 vacant Ph.D. seats in various universities in the State. He said interviews for the qualified candidates would be conducted after June 10 and their ranks would be announced. He said the results would be made available on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

