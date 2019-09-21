12 jetties to be built in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments to prepare a time-bound action plan for completion of construction of jetties wherever necessary.

Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Jagan said three ports would be developed in the State, and Machilipatnam would be a major port. Plans were afoot for construction of 12 jetties, including one at Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district. He also discussed about a proposed fishing harbour near Bhimili.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 25,000 families from the fishing community had migrated to Gujarat in search of livelihood and that the proposed facilities, when implemented, could bring them back home. Urging the officials to maintain transparency, Mr. Jagan said he wanted corruption-free works.