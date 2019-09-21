12 jetties to be built in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments to prepare a time-bound action plan for completion of construction of jetties wherever necessary.
Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Jagan said three ports would be developed in the State, and Machilipatnam would be a major port. Plans were afoot for construction of 12 jetties, including one at Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district. He also discussed about a proposed fishing harbour near Bhimili.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 25,000 families from the fishing community had migrated to Gujarat in search of livelihood and that the proposed facilities, when implemented, could bring them back home. Urging the officials to maintain transparency, Mr. Jagan said he wanted corruption-free works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.