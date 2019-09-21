Vijayawada

12 jetties to be built in State

more-in

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments to prepare a time-bound action plan for completion of construction of jetties wherever necessary.

Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Jagan said three ports would be developed in the State, and Machilipatnam would be a major port. Plans were afoot for construction of 12 jetties, including one at Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district. He also discussed about a proposed fishing harbour near Bhimili.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 25,000 families from the fishing community had migrated to Gujarat in search of livelihood and that the proposed facilities, when implemented, could bring them back home. Urging the officials to maintain transparency, Mr. Jagan said he wanted corruption-free works.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:36:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/12-jetties-to-be-built-in-state/article29472835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY