Work on overbridge at Nagapattinam gathers pace, likely to be completed in three years

A section of residents allege that poor quality material has been used in the construction; officials says no such discrepancies were noticed during spot inspection

February 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

N. Sai Charan

The construction of an overbridge at the level-crossing between Nagore and Nagapattinam railway stations has gathered pace with the State Highways department completing the land acquisition process and working closely with the Nagapattinam Municipality to shift the underground pipelines.

The proposal to construct an overbridge was mooted by the State government in an attempt to decongest the busy Nagapattinam town, which faces heavy traffic snarls even during off-peak hours.

With three arms on Akkaraipettai, Nagore, and Tiruvarur sides, the project had been shelved for many years even after the railways completed its portion of the work. Land acquisition to construct the ramps became a major challenge.

Recently, the project wing of the State Highways Department resumed the project at a cost of ₹104 crore after sorting out issues in land acquisition. However, a section of residents alleged that poor quality material had been used in the construction.

R.M.P. Rajendira Nattar, president of the Indian National Fishermen Union, said the steel bars used for making concrete structures were of a thin size and poor quality.

A senior official from the department told The Hindu that the project had been progressing gradually with the shifting of electric poles and underground pipelines. The department was working closely with Nagapattinam Municipality in this regard.

The official said the department conducted a field inspection to check the quality of the material and steel bars used in the construction. All the material, including corrosion-resistant steel (CRS) bars, were found to be of good quality.

The State Highways Department is likely to complete the project by August 2026, as work on the challenging Akkaraipettai arm of the overbridge was yet to start, the official added.

