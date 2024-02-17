GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work on new bus stand in Nagapattinam yet to take off for want of funds

MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas says the town administration has sought financial aid from the State government to acquire the land under Infrastructure and Amenities Fund

February 17, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

N. Sai Charan

The project to build a new mofussil bus stand under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) 2023-24 at Sellur in Nagapattinam town continues to face delays as the local body awaits transfer of funds from the State government.

Nagapattinam, a major fishing hub and headquarters of the district, is close to various religious institutions such as Nagore Andavar Dargah, Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni, and Singaravelar Temple at Sikkal.

At present, buses are being operated from the three-decade-old Perarignar Anna bus stand located in the heart of the town at Velipalayam. The bus stand spread over 4.5 acres next to the famous Avuri Thidal handles buses from north, west, and southern parts of the State.

The need to establish a new bus stand was felt as the number of vehicles plying on the Nagapattinam roads has increased over the years, causing traffic congestion during peak hours. The Nagapattinam town administration mooted a proposal to build a bus stand with modern facilities and forwarded it to the State government for approval. Accordingly, the Department of Municipal Administration sanctioned ₹32 crore under the KNMT scheme.

A parcel of land abutting the ongoing expansion of the four-lane way along the East Coast Road in Sellur had been identified by the State government for the new bus stand. The 10-acre site, close to the Government Arts and Science College in Nagapattinam, belongs to Arulmigu Sikkal Navaneetheswarar Swamy Temple.

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas said the town administration had sought financial assistance from the State government to acquire the proposed site utilising the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund. However, the delay in the transfer of funds hampered further progress.

He said he had met Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena recently and requested an expedited transfer of ₹2.75 crore required for acquiring land for the project. The town administration is likely to receive funds from the State government in a few weeks. The Municipal Administration Department would float tenders soon after acquiring the land.

