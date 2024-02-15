GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman arrested on cheating charge in Tiruchi

The accused reportedly cheated another woman of ₹1.70 crore; police say they have received complaints of cheating against the accused from a few more personss

February 15, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old woman on charge of cheating another woman of ₹1.7 crore after obtaining money from her. 

Acting on a complaint from one of her creditors, the CCB officials arrested Malathi after conducting inquiries with her.  Her son has also been named as the accused.

The police traced Malathi on the basis of a telephone call that she was at the residence of Uma Rani, said to be a BJP member, at Tharanallur from whom she had taken loan as well. However, Malathi reportedly told the police that she had been staying at the residence of Uma Rani out of her own volition.

The case against Malathi has been registered under IPC Sections 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). There were complaints against Malathi pertaining to cheating given by more persons, the sources added.  

