Winged visitors flock to Kollidam river in Tiruchi

Published - May 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
 A flock of birds at Kollidam river in Tiruchi.

 A flock of birds at Kollidam river in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With decrease in temperature and increase in flow of water to Kollidam river in Tiruchi, winged visitors have arrived in large numbers in search of food.

During the migrating season (October to March), the river attracts around 25,000 water birds of over 100 species, including migratory birds and residents. At present, a large number of birds, such as the Indian Spot-billed Duck, Black-winged Stilt, Red-wattled Lapwing, Asian Openbill, Little Cormorant, Little Egret, Indian Cormorant, Striated Heron, Black-headed Ibis, Little Ringer Plover are spotted in the river.

According to bird enthusiasts, these birds were spotted around last week, and with the release of 2,000 cusecs of water into the river at Mukkombu a few days back, the arrival of birds has increased.

They said that the winged visitors arrive in large numbers in search of food from low-resource to high-resource areas, and to protect themselves from extreme summer.

If not for the flow of water, birds won’t arrive at Kollidam during the month of May. As the summer becomes intensive the birds would travel to other places.

“Kollidam river is one of the favourite spots for the birds, especially when the water is in full flow. Over the past few days, birds have arrived in large numbers, and we could spot around 20 varieties of Asian water birds,” A. Relton, a birdwatcher, told The Hindu.

Abundant food in the form of fish and suitable climatic conditions for breeding are some of the reasons attributed to the avian members visiting the river during summer, the bird enthusiasts said.

