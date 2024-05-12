GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water level in Mettur dam stands at 51.15 feet

Published - May 12, 2024 08:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Salem, Tamil Nadu 13/01/2024: For Index: A view of Stanley Reservoir (Mettur dam), a british architect W.M.Ellis, who designed the structure of the Stanley Reservoir (Mettur dam) is built across the Cauvery River in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. It was constructed in 1934 and took 9 years to complete. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Salem, Tamil Nadu 13/01/2024: For Index: A view of Stanley Reservoir (Mettur dam), a british architect W.M.Ellis, who designed the structure of the Stanley Reservoir (Mettur dam) is built across the Cauvery River in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. It was constructed in 1934 and took 9 years to complete. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 51.15 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 112 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.