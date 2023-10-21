HamberMenu
Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 46.91 feet

October 21, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Mettur Dam in Tiruchi.

The Mettur Dam in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.91 feet on Friday against the maximum capacity of 120 feet. The inflow was recorded at 5,487 cusecs and the discharge was 500 cusecs.

