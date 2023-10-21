Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 46.91 feet

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.91 feet on Friday against the maximum capacity of 120 feet. The inflow was recorded at 5,487 cusecs and the discharge was 500 cusecs.
October 21, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.91 feet on Friday against the maximum capacity of 120 feet. The inflow was recorded at 5,487 cusecs and the discharge was 500 cusecs.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE