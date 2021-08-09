Volunteers to be involved in garbage collection

The Clean Thanjavur Movement (CTM) has decided to rope in volunteers in the collection of non-biodegradable garbage from households and hand over the same to the civic body.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting organised by the CTM with representatives from non-governmental organisations and residents welfare associations here recently. As per the decision, volunteers will be identified in each ward to collect the non-biodegradable garbage from households and the same would be handed over to the civic authorities for recycling.

It had also been decided to encourage the households and business establishments to adopt segregation of waste/garbage at the source itself and convert the degradable waste/garbage as bio-manure at their respective places itself.

Further, efforts would be initiated to identify and retrieve waterbodies and water courses within the town and to plant 10,000 saplings throughout the town within this year, according to a CTM release.