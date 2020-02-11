Veerappur temple to get a ₹1.25-crore facelift

Ahead of the annual festival of Shri Periakandiamman Temple at Veerappur near Manapparai, which attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of the State, the district administration has devised an action plan to improve amenities in the village.

Laying of approach road between the main temple and sub temples, forming cement concrete pavements and rehabilitation of Veerappur tank form part of the plan.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the arrival of devotees to the temple had seen manifold increase in recent years. It was expected that the temple would attract a large number of devotees for its annual festival in March. Hence, it had been decided to give a complete facelift to the areas and roads around the temple. In the first phase, a sum of ₹1.25 crore had been allocated for various works. A sum of ₹26 lakh would be spent for laying approach road between the Periakandiamman sannadhi and Mahamuni sannadhi. It has also been decided to lay cement concrete pavement for 462 meter along the temple car street at an estimate of ₹71.55 crore.

R. Shankar, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchi, said that the works have already started. The formation of approach road was almost over. The formation of cement concrete pavement would be over within this month. It had been decided to complete the work before the annual Masi festival.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the tank behind the Veerappur temple would also be de-silted so as to improve the storage. A sum of ₹9 lakh had been allocated for it. Similarly, a sanitary complex would be constructed at a cost of ₹24 lakh. A tender would be floated soon for the project.

Steps would be taken to provide all amenities for the devotees. Encroachments would also be cleared to ensure free flow of devotees.