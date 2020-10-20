Vasan seeks expeditious resumption of rail services

Tamil Maanila Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member G.K. Vasan has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to take action for resumption of rail services on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Goyal last month, Mr. Vasan said the Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association had requested resumption of train services on the section that were suspended when gauge conversion work was being undertaken.

Mr. Vasan urged the Minister “to take necessary action for expeditious resumption of rail services on this line for the benefit of elderly persons, women, traders, agriculturists, fishermen and other passengers living in these densely populated areas”.