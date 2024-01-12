GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for murder in Nagapattinam

January 12, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam district police have arrested two persons for murdering a 55-year-old man near Velankanni on Friday.

The police said Ravichandran, 55, a native of Tsunami Housing Colony at Sellur, had been working in a tea shop at Paravai near Velankanni. He was separated from his wife and had been living alone. On Friday, he was found dead with cuts on his neck near Karuvelankadai Maha Kaliyamman temple. Based on the alert from locals, the Velankanni police sent his body to the Government Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The Velankanni police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Forensic Sciences Department and a dog squad inspected the scene of crime.

Upon analysing the footage of surveillance cameras, the police found that Mageswaran, a native of Therku Poigainallur, had colluded with Gnanaprakasam of Karuvelankadai and killed Ravichandran. The two reportedly confessed that they murdered Ravichandran during an altercation while consuming liquor. The police arrested the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.

