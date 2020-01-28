Tiruchirapalli

Tributes paid to saint Thyagaraja

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in association with Infosys Foundation celebrated the ninth year Thyagaraja Aradhana at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday.

Leading ‘vidwans’ of Tiruchi with students and upcoming artistes rendered ‘pancharatna kritis’ on the occasion during which rich tributes were paid to saint Thyagaraja.

T.V. Murali, honorary secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, welcomed the gathering. J.T. Chari, Director - Projects honoured the artistes, a press release issued here said.

Jan 28, 2020

