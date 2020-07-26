Tributes paid to Kargil martyrs

The supreme sacrifices of the country’s armed forces personnel were remembered and tributes paid to them on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory against Pakistan.

The memorial raised in memory of Kargil war hero Major M. Saravanan in Tiruchi was decorated. Tributes and homage were paid to the slain soldiers for their valour, courage and determination in defending the country during the 1999 war.

Officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force laid wreaths at the memorial and paid homage.