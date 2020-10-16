Trial run of electric loco conducted on Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur line

This section is awaiting inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety

With overhead electrification works in the last portion of the mainline section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur junction fully completed, officials of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and Tiruchi division conducted a trial run of an electric locomotive on the 68-km energised stretch on Friday.

The trial run was done successfully from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur in the evening after obtaining approval from the Electrical Inspector to the Government of India for charging the section, a senior official of the RVNL told The Hindu on Friday.

The RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, was entrusted with the task of electrifying the 228-km mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam and the project was completed in phases - Villupuram to Cuddalore, Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai via Chidambaram, and Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur.

Although the last phase suffered a setback when the lockdown was clamped in late March due to COVID-19 pandemic, the works have resumed and have gained momentum since July, because of relaxations announced by the State government with the RVNL overcoming labour shortage for execution of the remaining works.

With the final phase having been completed and trial run conducted successfully from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur, the stage is now set for mandatory inspection of the energised stretch by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

The entire mainline section, one of the major stretches under the vast jurisdiction of Tiruchi railway division, has become fully energised now. After obtaining statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety after the mandatory inspection, electric loco hauled passenger trains will be operated on the Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai stretch. Statutory clearances have already been obtained for Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai stretch for operation of electric locomotive-hauled passenger and freight trains.

As part of the project, the RVNL has constructed two traction substations: one at Cuddalore and the other at Thanjavur. Both traction substations have been commissioned. A new traction substation will also be commissioned at Mayiladuthurai. The entire overhead electrification project has been executed at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.