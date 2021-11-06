Toddler rescued from locked room

In a swift operation, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued an 18-month-old boy from a locked room at a house at Rasi Nagar in Kaliappanur near here on Friday night.

According to sources, Sivachandran of Tiruppur had come to his relative Ragunathan’s house to celebrate Deepavali. Sivachandran’s son Darshid was caught alone in the room after the door got locked from inside.

On hearing his cries, the family members tried to open the door. But they failed and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rushed to the spot and opened the door. Anxious parents and relatives heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the timely response of the firefighters.