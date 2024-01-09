GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC Kumbakonam ensures normal operation in view of transport union strike

Out of the total 444 buses moving out daily from the depots, 387 have been rolled out at dawn

January 09, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The government bus services across Tamil Nadu may be disrupted during the Pongal weekend as Transport Unions in the State go on an indefinite strike from the 9th as talks with the government failed.

The government bus services across Tamil Nadu may be disrupted during the Pongal weekend as Transport Unions in the State go on an indefinite strike from the 9th as talks with the government failed. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division maintains its normal service by ensuring the shunting out of around 85% of its fleet from its depots on January 9.

Out of the total 444 buses moving out daily from the depots, 387 have been rolled out at dawn and the officials expect this number to cross 400 before the commencement of the morning peak hour traffic, according to official sources.

However, the trade union representatives countered the officials’ claim by pointing out that several buses were shunted out with drivers only and these vehicles would remain idle at the bus stands. Justifying their ‘one-day’ strike call by listing out their demands such as filling up of vacancies in bus crew strength, payment of gratuity and other pension benefits that were withheld citing ‘poor financial’ conditions and other demands, the agitating employees pointed out that the trade unions have decided to organize a one-day strike only to teach a lesson to the State government.

The unions did not want to embark on a full-fledged strike like in the past because of the Pongal festivities, they added.

