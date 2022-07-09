TNSTC buses to go via Samayapuram town

Mofussil buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operating between Tiruchi and Perambalur will henceforth go via Samayapuram town to pick up and drop passengers near Samayapuram Four Roads Junction.

A circular of TNSTC, Tiruchi, instructed all its crew members operating mofussil buses between Tiruchi and Perambalur to go via the service lanes to pick up and drop passengers near the junction.

The circular was based on a message from Collector M. Pradeep Kumar with respect to complaints that the buses were not going through Samayapuram via the service lanes. The circular warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against crew members if complaints of violations were received.

Sources in TNSTC hoped that private operators would also follow suit.