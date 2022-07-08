Activists sore over mofussil buses skipping Samayapuram junction

Commuters and devotees visiting the Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram are sore over being forced to trek a long distance to reach the shrine from Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway as mofussil buses continue to avoid going via the service lanes.

Even mofussil buses operating on short distances from Tiruchi are skipping the service lanes, thereby forcing passengers and devotees to board or alight from the buses at halts situated along the highway and proceed to the temple by foot from there.

A couple of years ago, the National Highways Authority of India built a service lane from the left side of the highway providing direct access to the temple for vehicles coming from Perambalur/Chennai side. The service lane met a long-felt need, but has not provided relief to devotees visiting the temple by buses .Representations to authorities seeking operation of buses via Samayapuram Four Roads Junction, which is closer to the temple, have gone unheeded, complain a section of devotees.

The Mariamman temple, situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi, draws devotees in droves right through the year. Annual festivals such as Thai Poosam, Poochorithal, Chithirai and Navarathri attract lakhs of devotees.

“Until the four-laning of the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway in 2006, all buses used to go via Samayapuram Four Road Junction. But now buses, both private and State Transport Corporations ones, operating even on short distance routes such as Tiruchi and Perambalur do not go via the service lane even though Samayapuram is a fare stage for the buses. As devotees board or alight from these short distance buses, they cross over the highway amidst speeding vehicles, exposing themselves to grave danger. There are no basic amenities nearby in the bus halts on the highway,” says N.Saravanan, a road safety activist.

Mr.Saravanan demands that both private and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses operating on Tiruchi-Perambalur-Tiruchi, Tiruchi-Athur (via Perambalur)-Tiruchi, and Tiruchi-Perambalur-Thozhuthur-Cuddalore/ Tiruchi-Perambalur-Thozthur-Ulundurpert-Villupuram routes should be asked to go via the service lanes on both directions. A large number of devotees arrive at Samayapuram by these buses, he contends.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official in Tiruchi said that although there was scope for operating “short-service” mofussil buses via the Four Roads Junction, police clearance had to be obtained as currently only town buses have clearance to go via the service lane.

Although the mofussil buses were operating via the Junction earlier, it was apparently suspended some time ago owing to the construction of a bridge on the road stretch. Besides, a level playing field should be ensured by asking private operators too to go via the Junction. Otherwise, TNSTC would stand to lose on the highly competitive routes, he said.