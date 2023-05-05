HamberMenu
TNNLU hosts arbitration contest for budding lawyers

May 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the mediation-arbitration competition organised by Tamil Nadu National Law University. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sixteen student teams from across India spent two days sparring legally at the fifth edition of the mediation and arbitration competition hosted by Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), that saw them explore different alternatives to resolve disputes.

The award for the Best Mediation-Arbitration Client and Counsel pair was bagged by Priyam Mittal and Aastha Dubey from West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata; the Best Mediator/Arbitrator was won by Urvi Singh from Jindal Global Law School, Sonepat; the Runners up Mediation-Arbitration Client and Counsel pair was won by Sameer Mahajan and Vishal Latange from Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and the runners up Mediator/ Arbitrator was won by R.G. Sangeetha of Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru.

The winners of the best memorial and best arbitral awards were, Vaishnavi Panyam and Arnab Goswami from the School of Law, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun and R.G. Sangeetha from Ramiah School of Law, respectively.

