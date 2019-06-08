Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyarkoil, Woraiyur: Vasantha Utsavam, purappadu of Sri Thayar from Sanctum Sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Vasantha Mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; Thiruvaradhanam, Surnabishekam, and Theerthagosthi, 6.45 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.; Podhujanasevai, 7.30 p.m. to 8.15 p.m.; Sri Thayar Purappadu from Mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Garuda Mandapam, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, 6 p.m

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Brahmins’ Association: Distribution of prizes to State Board and CBSE toppers of 10th and Plus Two, Sringeri Kalyana Mandapam, Srirangam, 4 p.m.