Tiruchi GH to have 400 more beds: Minister

The bed capacity at COVID-19 ward of Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital will be raised up to 1,000 beds within a week, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said.

“The hospital has 600 beds at COVID-19 ward and 284 patients. Four hundred more beds are being set up at the nursing hostel block. This is being done on a war-footing and will be completed within a week,” he told reporters after inspecting the facilities along with Dean K. Vanitha at Tiruchi GH.

The Chief Minister has instructed medical college hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals, where COVID-19 wards are set up, to scale up bedding facility, he said.

Aggressive testing strategies are being employed. “The testing centre at K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College has tested 45,000 samples so far,” he said.

Mobile-testing facilities are also being employed in various districts. Facilities to supply oxygen, including tank and pipelines are being set up at hospitals across the State.

Yoga and naturopathy doctors are teaching patients breathing exercises and yoga asanas, while Siddha doctors are providing patients with kabasura kudineer, he added