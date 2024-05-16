Tiruchi district did not record any maternal death in three months

Tiruchi district has recorded zero maternal deaths in the past three months, thanks to a campaign to promote women’s wellness during pregnancy by the local authorities.

“A special cell was established at the Collector’s office with a 12-member team comprising doctors, paramedical staff, and other workers. Besides monitoring the health of women in the third trimester of their pregnancy, the cell facilitates hospital admissions, and helps expectant mothers from vulnerable sections of society to find safe accommodation. Private hospitals can contact the cell for medical guidance on the patients,” A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

The district used to report one or two maternal deaths per month before the campaign began in March, said Dr. Subramani.

“The most common causes of maternal deaths are hypertension during pregnancy, heavy bleeding, and over-the-counter medicines prescribed by unqualified doctors to terminate pregnancies. Strict supervision and counselling given to vulnerable mothers have helped save lives,” he said.

At least 15 local administration departments, and private hospitals, besides the public healthcare facilities in Tiruchi district have been involved in the ongoing initiative, Dr. Subramani added.