Tiruchi Corporation’s higher secondary school achieves 100% pass result in Class XII

May 06, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation’s only higher secondary school on East Boulevard Road has recorded 100% pass in Class XII examinations, the results of which were released on Monday.

All the 20 students (9 boys and 11 girls) of the Corporation Higher Secondary School, who appeared for the examination, have come out with flying colours in Class XII examination by achieving 100% pass results. The school recorded 100% results for the second consecutive year. Most students enrolled in the school are from underprivileged sectors, whose parents are daily wagers or conservancy workers in the city.

Of the 27 students enrolled for Class XII, only 20 attended the school and were able to appear for the examinations, said R. Ramakrishnan, headmaster.

M. Dhanalakshmi emerged as a school topper by securing 433 out of 600 marks. Both her parents are persons with disabilities and her father is a daily wage worker in Gandhi Market.

Ms. Dhanalakshmi wrote NEET on Sunday. She is confident of securing a medical seat. “My father works hard to support my education, and I want to make my parents proud. My teachers helped me financially,” she said.

M. Bharathkumar, whose father is a shopkeeper in the nearby market, secured 423 marks and emerged as the school second. He said his teachers were supportive and helped him learn with ease. He wants to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering and would apply for counselling.

At present, the school, which handles classes 6 to 12, has been functioning with 249 students and 15 teachers. The school has two vacancies of teachers. “Since we have not been assigned a computer science teacher, we have hired a person to teach students,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

A teacher co-ordinator and volunteers have been appointed to provide career guidance to students from tomorrow, he added.