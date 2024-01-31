GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation to construct six new water tanks for seamless drinking water supply

Animal birth control measures have been administered to 9,426 stray dogs between April 2023 and January 2024

January 31, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Councillors speak at the Corporation Council meeting in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Councillors speak at the Corporation Council meeting in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

In order to ensure seamless supply of drinking water to city residents and to meet additional water requirements during summer, Tiruchi Corporation has finalised a Detailed Project Report to construct six overhead water tanks at ₹13.38 crore.

The Corporation on Wednesday passed a resolution approving the proposal to construct six water tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres each at Senthaneerpuram, State Bank Colony, Pari Nagar, Pasumai Nagar, Lorry Shed at Madurai Road and Iruthayapuram Thoppu Street.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the Corporation would forward the proposal to the Directorate of Municipal Administration seeking administrative sanction and request the State government to sanction funds for executing the project.

He said the civic body had been augmenting its drinking water sources at Cauvery and Kollidam River beds as several village panchayats adjoining the Corporation were likely to merge with the city. It had proposed to take over the operation and maintenance of the pumping station at Jeeyapuram from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and augment its capacity.

Ward 23 Councillor K. Sureshkumar of the Communist Party of India demanded that the Corporation repair and relay roads around Kuzhumayi Amman Temple, considering the upcoming temple festival. Further, he highlighted the need to regulate vehicle movement near the MGR Statue roundabout, where frequent traffic snarls irks road users.

Congress councillor V. Jawahar demanded that the city administration construct additional buildings at Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School at Srirangam. He said more than 650 students were studying in the school, which required a few more buildings to accommodate students.

DMK Councillors V. Ramadoss, Khajamalai Vijay, and T. Muthuselvam urged the Corporation to step up animal birth control to check street dogs population. According to data shared by the Corporation, 9,426 stray dogs were sterilised in the five zones of the city between April 2023 and January 2024.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, while responding to the queries of several councillors on Phase - IV of the underground drainage project, said steps were underway to float tenders for the project in the first week of February.

