Tiruchi Corporation takes up work on approach roads to overbridge near Fort Railway Station 

The civic body will build retaining walls and approach roads from Salai Road end and the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore; new bridge is expected to be ready in one year

December 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruchi City Corporation has begun work on laying approach roads to the overbridge near Fort Railway Station.

The Tiruchi City Corporation has launched work on widening the approach roads to the new overbridge near the Fort Railway Station in the city.

Since the 157-year-old British era structure had become weak in recent years, it will be demolished and new one built in its place by the Corporation and the Southern Railway.

As per an agreement, the civic body will build retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end and the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and reconstructed by the railways.

Since the demolition of the bridge right above the railway tracks is said to be delayed, the civic body on Thursday began work on retaining walls falling under its scope of work. Retaining walls will be constructed along the approach roads on the Main Guard Gate and the Sastri Road end. “Vehicles are allowed to use the overbridge amid the construction work. Vehicular movement will be restricted only after dismantling the bridge,” said a senior Corporation official.

The new overbridge will get four lanes with a median. Pedestrian platforms would come up on either side of the bridge.

The demolition of old overbridge involving major traffic diversions is expected to begin within three months. Work on the new bridge will be completed within a year, the officials added.

