Tiruchi Corporation plans to utilise cash award of ₹50 lakh for employees welfare

September 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to create a corpus fund by utilising the cash award of ₹50 lakh it received for the Chief Minister’s Award for best performing municipal corporation in the State recently to meet the financial needs of its employees.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply assessed the performance of all municipal corporations in the State in 13 parameters, including grievance redressal, underground drainage network, drinking water supply, revenue collection, sanitation, and solid waste management. The Tiruchi Corporation was selected as the best-performing municipal corporation this year.

During the 76th Independence celebrations at Secretariat, Chennai, on August 15, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan received a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a citation from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The civic body has planned to utilise the cash award by creating a corpus fund. Mr. Vaithinathan told The Hindu, “Instead of using the funds for the construction of new buildings or upgrading other infrastructure, we have decided to utilise it for the welfare of employees.”

He said the Mayor will be the Chairman of the committee and the Corporation Commissioner will be the Convener. The committee will also include Chairpersons of five zones, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), and Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) as members. Any Corporation employee who seeks financial assistance for the educational needs of their children can submit an application to the committee.

After a detailed scrutiny of the application, the employee will be provided with financial assistance utilising the corpus. Though the primary focus is on education, the civic body will fund medical and marriage assistance of the employees and their family members on a need basis, he added.