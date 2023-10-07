Tiruchi Collectorate to get a new multipurpose conference hall at ₹42.02 crore

October 07, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has drawn up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct a multi-purpose conference hall in the Tiruchi District Collector’s office campus to facilitate conducting official events. The DPR has been submitted to the State government for administrative sanction.

The district administration has been conducting official events and review meetings at the weekly grievances redressal meeting hall on the ground floor of the Collectorate. The administration felt the challenge of organising large-scale official events to distribute welfare measures to beneficiaries in the existing hall that could accommodate only a limited number of people.

Accordingly, a parcel of land once used as a four-wheeler parking lot, was identified within the Collectorate. Since then, official functions have been conducted at the space using makeshift arrangements. Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, had suggested constructing a permanent multipurpose hall that could accommodate more than 2,000 people and directed the officials to explore the possibilities.

The district administration and the civic body had conducted a survey and identified a parcel of land measuring 55,350 square feet adjacent to the side entrance of the weekly grievances redressal meeting hall. Tiruchi Corporation, the project implementing agency, had roped in a Chennai-based private consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report to construct the multipurpose hall.

Official sources said after detailed scrutiny, with some minor alterations in the design, the DPR has been forwarded to the High Powered Committee of the State government to get administrative sanction. The estimated cost for constructing the hall, which could accommodate 2,500 people, is around ₹ 42.02 crore.

The multipurpose hall, to be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to commemorate his birth centenary year, could be used for conducting zonal-level conferences, review meetings, and official functions. An official from the Corporation said steps were underway to approach the State government seeking funds for construction, which is likely to commence by next year.