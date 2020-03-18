Timely start of Plus Two valuation work ‘uncertain’

School teachers handling higher secondary classes have their fingers crossed as they are staring at uncertainty of valuation work starting any time soon. Plus Two examinations are coming to an end on March 24 and valuation was earlier planned for commencement from the start of April.

However, the COVID 19 scare could put the start of the valuation work in jeopardy, according to a section of teachers. Last year, the Plus Two results could be published on April 19. This time around, a delay would be inevitable, the teachers say.

Since there is no scope for ‘work from home’ arrangement for valuation duty, teachers fear about the adequacy of hygiene aspects at the valuation centres.

There is no official information as yet on the date of start of valuation work, a senior official of school education department said.

Till two years back, the valuation work for language papers, for which the examination would be conducted first, used to take place alongside conduct of examination for other papers.

Since the manpower shortage was felt for conduct of other examinations, the practice was dispensed with from last year and the system of starting valuation work after completion of all papers was put in place. Also, since two examinations have been merged into a single paper for language, the time taken for valuation of the paper has come down obviating the need for the department to initiate valuation work for language papers early on.

Though students have been asked to remain at home till March 31, teachers continue to attend schools to carry out academic and non-academic work, and make preparations for the next year.

“The teachers have been sensitised to their responsibilities for maintaining the precautions,” Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said.

The students who spend time at home have been motivated to spread awareness about prevention of COVID 19 in their neighbourhood. They have been particularly instructed not to go on visits elsewhere for the duration of holidays, the CEO said.