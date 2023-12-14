GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Thyagaraja Aradhana celebrations to begin on January 26 at Thiruvaiyaru

Pancharatna kritis to be rendered on January 30, the last day of the aradhana

December 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Thyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru will be held on January 30, 2024

Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha member Suresh Moopanar told presspersons here on Thursday that the aradhana at Sri Thyagabrahmam’s ‘samadhi’ complex would commence on January 26 evening and culminate with Sri Anjaneyar festival on January 30 night.

Rendering of pancharatna kritis, the highlight of the event, will be on January 30. Elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of the festival, he said after completing the rituals relating to the erection of temporary shelters for the festival on Thursday morning at Thiruvaiyaru.

