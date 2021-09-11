Three students report positive in Pudukottai

Three students here reported COVID-19 positive, increasing the total number of students who have contracted the viral infection in Pudukottai over the last week to nine. One of the three students was a secondary contact of a girl who reported COVID-19 positive from Mullankurichi earlier this week.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official of the Department of Health said that on Friday evening, a boy from a private school in Aranthangi reported COVID-19 positive. The child experienced slight symptoms. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, a 14-year-old classmate of the Class 10 girl who reported positive at the Adi Dravidar School in Mullankurichi also reported positive. One boy from Government Polytechnic College also contracted the infection.

“While we have not fully closed any of these institutions, we are urging the students to not come to school if they experience any of the symptoms. They have also been advised to maintain personal distance throughout the time they are in school or college. The department is conducting random sampling at all educational institutions to contain the spread of the infection,” the official said.