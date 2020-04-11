Three more in Tiruchi, 12 in Nagapattinam test positive for COVID-19

TIRUCHI

Three patients tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Saturday increasing the total positive cases in the hospital to 39.

The patients, two women aged, 46 and 60, and an 80-year-old man, are family members of a man who had taken part in the single source event at New Delhi early in March and tested positive last week.

Official sources said that the 80-year-old man has a locomotor disability while the 60 year-old woman was visually-impaired. “By isolating them soon after their son tested positive, we have ensured that they were tested early on. The patients are stable and responding to treatment well,” sources at the hospital said.

The district administration traced 165 individuals who were contacts of the 36 patients who tested positive. Of them, 103 tests have returned negative while the test results of 59 patients are awaited.

A total of 42 patients, including three positive patients hailing from Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur, are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward the MGMGH.

Sixty-nine others who tested negative after attending the Delhi event are currently being monitored in institutional quarantine at the Jamal Mohammed College campus.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that of 3,045 people who had been quarantined at home after travelling abroad and other States, 2,729 have completed 28 days. Meanwhile, 20 containment zones, including 9 within the city, have been created to prevent community spread.

Meanwhile, the Musiri Institute of Technology - College of Agriculture and Technology has donated a Walk In Sample Collection Kiosk (WISK) to the MGMGH so that healthcare providers can safely collect samples from patients for COVID 19 testing. A glass chamber with attached rubber gloves for the doctor to put their hands through would ensure the safety of the medical personnel during collection of samples.

Stimulation of nose and throat while collecting swabs and samples can lead to sneezing and coughing which could increase spread of the viral infection.

“The specialised cabin offers the much-required safety for the doctors doing the sample collection,” R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.

NAGAPATTINAM

Twelve patients, all relatives of previously tested positive patients who attended the single source event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagapattinam district on Saturday.

The patients, eight females and four males, all parents or spouses of the patients are undergoing treatment at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Nagapattinam.

Already 12 people, including a doctor, are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 raising the number of patients to 24 in the district.