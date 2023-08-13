HamberMenu
Three killed in road accident near Kottucherry in Karaikal

August 13, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and two others were severely injured in a road accident on Sunday when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler and plunged into a canal near Kottucherry in Karaikal.

Police sources said the accident took place near V.O.C. School in the Kottucherry police station limits. Four persons were returning to Karaikal in the car after watching a film in Mayiladuthurai when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Selvam, who was riding the two-wheeler.

In the impact, Selvam was thrown off his vehicle and fell into a nearby grove and died on the spot. After hitting the two-wheeler, the car plunged into a canal. Two passengers of the car – Wasim Musharaf and Ganapathy – were killed on the spot while two others, Saravanan and Arun, sustained injuries.

The Kottucherry police admitted the injured to the Government Hospital in Karaikal for first aid. Later, they were referred to a hospital in Puducherry for further treatment.

The Karaikal Traffic Police registered a case against the Saravanan under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.

