Three held for rooster fight

Vangal police have registered a case against five persons for participating in a rooster fight conducted without permission.

Acting on inputs that a group of persons had participated in a rooster fight on a farm at Chinnakalipalayam, the police rushed to the spot. On noticing their arrival, the organisers and the participants began fleeing from the spot along with the cocks. But the police managed to get hold of M. Deepanraj, 26, of Kattalai Agraharam, R. Santhanam, 40, and S. Sathishkumar, 30, of Nerur and seized two dead cocks. A. Naveen, 25, of Nerur and S. Sakthivel of Chinnakalipalayam managed to escape from the spot.

The cocks reportedly died due to injuries suffered in the game.

The authorities had denied permission to organise cock fights this year following a recent order issued by the Madras High Court banning the events until January 25. Cock fights are usually organised for three days during Pongal holidays at Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi.