They need welfare board aid to tide over family hardship

TIRUCHI

For 65-year-old A. Saroja, the sole breadwinner of her family which includes her paralysed son and three grandchildren, these are extremely challenging times.

The family was pushed to penury after the son, A. Raja fell ill, which eventually ended in him losing control of the right side of his body last April. With matters already nearing a breaking point, the lockdown has only made their situation worse, Ms. Saroja rues.

Since Mr. Raja’s illness, his mother decided to go to work at a local grocery shop. There, she earned ₹100 per day bagging groceries. Mr. Raja’s wife- R. Revathi stayed at home and took care of her husband, and her three kids.

Ms. Saroja had also registered to avail welfare assistance provided by the State for senior citizens through the State Unorganised Sector Workers Welfare Board but the amount has not been sanctioned for at least eight months, she says.

“I had been receiving ₹ 1000 a month. We would survive this month at least with that money.”

The family has been struggling to eat at least one square meal a day and was forced to send the three children to Ms. Revathi’s parents’ house.

“My brother sometimes visits us and gives us ration rice and some money. But how long must we be dependent on others?” Ms. Saroja cries.

The family has been unable to afford Mr. Raja’s treatment and the rent for their house, located on the third floor of a building on Kora Street, Woraiyur.

“Sometimes I’m afraid that Raja would fall down the stairs,” Ms. Revathi says.

She says that they do not want any special treatment: “At least give us our pending money so we can feed ourselves during this uncertain time.”

V. Vedhamanikkam, a 65-year-old man who used to earn living plucking coconuts is also unable to make ends meet. He now lives with his daughter so he can be taken care of. He was diagnosed with cancer and travels to Pondicherry for treatment once in three months.

“I was receiving ₹ 1000 a month as pension regularly until December 2018. After that the disbursement was irregular,” he says.

Through the Unorganised Sector Workers' Welfare Board, 150 workers in Tiruchi have written to the Chief Minister requesting that their dues be cleared.

Many unorganised workers say that they have not received the cash assistance announced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that the welfare assistance that they deserve will be given soon,” said K. Suresh, CPI, city secretary.