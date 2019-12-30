Their ‘voice’

Tiruchirapalli

A Narikurava woman casting her vote in Thuraiyur Block in Tiruchi.

At last, Narikorava residents of Ward 9 of Madhurapuri panchayat in Thuraiyur Panchayat Union succeeded in getting their representative elected as member.

Narikorava voters numbering 511 elected 50-year-old Malar as councillor.

Members of the community, who make a living by selling beads, are camping in Palani for the last two months to conduct seasonal business with Ayyappa devotees.

"More than 300 of us came in buses to cast our votes. We will be going back again,” said Chinnaraj, a young member.

"We now have a voice in the ward council,” an elderly woman said.

