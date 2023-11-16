Thanjavur UPHCs remain in the top 10 list for the second consecutive month

November 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Four urban primary health centres (UPHCs) functioning in the Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation limits have retained their presence in the top 10 good performing UPHCs in Tamil Nadu for the second consecutive month.

According to a Corporation release, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicines was releasing the rank list of 312 UPHCs functioning in the State based on their performance from April this year.

The four UPHCs in Thanjavur — Burma Colony (Kallukulam), Karanthattankudi, Maharnonbuchavadi and Srinivasapuram — secured a ranking of 125; 182; 196 and 233, respectively when the first list was released in May for the month of April 2023.

However, all of them moved up several notches in June when the Burma Colony UPHC was adjudged as the second best in the State, followed by Karanthattankudi with a ranking of 5, Maharnonbuchavadi with 38 and Srinivasapuram with 39.

Their consistent performance took all of them into the top 10 rankings for September for the first time with Karanthattankudi securing second position, followed by Burma Colony at 5, Maharnonbuchavadi at 6 and Srinivasapuram at 10 at the State-level ranking list.

They retained their presence in the top 10 UPHCs for the second consecutive month in October with the Burma Colony and Karanthattankudi UPHCs securing the first and second ranks followed by Maharnonbuchavadi at 4 and Srinivasapuram UPHCs at 7 in the overall rank list of 312 UPHCs in Tamil Nadu for October 2023 released this month by the Directorate, the release added.

Mayor S. Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Commissioner R. Maheswari and Health Officer V.C. Subash congratulated the UPHC staff for their stupendous achievement.