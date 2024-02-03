Thanjavur Corporation to ensure medical care for impounded cattle in its shelter

February 03, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur City Corporation has taken steps to provide medical care to stray cattle impounded and lodged at its shelters.

Enquiries reveal that around 120 stray cattle, in addition to around 70 calves, were impounded by the civic body since a resolution adopted by the elected Council in this regard in February last year.

The resolution envisaged collection of a fine of ₹10,000 for cattle and ₹3,000 for calves impounded by the civic body team for the first time and ₹15,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, if the same animal was caught again and ₹20,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, for the third time offence.

Apart from the fine, a maintenance charge of ₹10,000 a day would be collected from the cattle owners.

If the same cattle was caught for the fourth time while wandering on the streets causing inconvenience to the public and public transportation, then it would be handed over to the “gho shalas” (cow shelters). However, during the stay at the civic body shelters, medical assistance, if required, would be provided to the impounded cattle, sources said.

Meanwhile, 10 stray cattle – three from the Sundaram Nagar area, two each from Melaveedhi, Nanjikottai Road and New Bus Stand areas and one from the Old Town – were impounded by the civic body this week.

The civic body administrators blamed the rural civic body administrations functioning around the Thanjavur Corporation for the repeated exercise of impounding cattle from the carriageways in the civic body’s domain.