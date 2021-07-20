Thanjavur Corporation pays ₹1.50 crore as salary to COVID-19 frontline workers

Thanjavur Corporation has incurred ₹Rs.1.50 crore every month as expense towards payment of salary to COVID-19 frontline workers.

Disclosing this in a press release, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar called upon property tax assessees and other tax payers to the civic body to clear their dues totalling ₹43 crore with which the Corporation provides basic infrastructure facilities to residents.

Urging the assessees to remit property tax and other taxes/charges for the first and second half-year payments for the year 2020-21 either at the tax collection counter at the civic body headquarters or at tax collections centres at Municipal Colony or Kullukulam, he said the taxes and other charges could also be paid through https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in and requests for fresh property tax assessments or water or sewer connections could also be forwarded through the same website address.