HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thamarai International School celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Worldwide Ramakrishna Mission.

May 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarai International School, Thanjavur celebrated the 125 th Anniversary of Worldwide Ramakrishna Mission at its premises on Sunday. Presiding over the function, the TIS chairman T. Venkatesan stressed the importance of practicing ethics since it helps lead a happy and successful life. Delivering the special address, the Thanjavur Ramakrishna Math ‘Adyaksha’, Swami Vimurtananda explained to the students how to detach themselves from using social media though they were attached to it. The chief guest of the event, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras V. Kamakoti called upon the students to learn Data Science and Artificial Intelligence irrespective of their major subjects in their higher education.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.