Temporary markets to continue

Temporary vegetable markets will continue to function up to May 17.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Collector S. Sivarasu said there was no change in the existing system of functioning of temporary markets in the district. As per the State government order, all essential shops, including vegetable markets, could function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. As far as temporary markets were concerned, the existing system would continue. The decision on reopening of Gandhi Market and the farmer’s markets would be taken depending on the situation in the third week of May.

He said no trader or buyer would be allowed to transact business without wearing mask. Personal distancing norms would not be compromised. Tough action would be taken against those violating the rules and regulations.

The Collector said it had been identified that 112 persons came to Tiruchi district from different parts of the country in the last two days.

While some of them came from Gujarat and Maharashtra, at least 10 arrived from Chennai. All of them had been put in home quarantine for 14 days. Stickers were pasted in front of their houses. They should not go out under any circumstances. Blood and swab samples would be lifted from all of them. Similarly their contacts would also be monitored.

All revenue, rural development, health and town panchayat officials had been asked to collect details of latest entrants to the district immediately. Self quarantine would be imposed on them.

Mr. Sivarasu said construction activities would be allowed with workers staying at the sites. Promoters should avoid bringing workers from outside. Restaurants would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. But they could undertake only parcel service.

As a step to contain the spread of infection, it had been decided to close all meat shops in the district on Sunday. Tough action would be taken against those violating the order.

Mr. Sivarasu said that on an average 200 to 250 persons were subjected to COVID-19 test. Random tests would be conducted at temporary vegetable markets, grocery stores and other locations.