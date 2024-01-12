GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary bus stands become operational in Tiruchi

1,500 police personnel posted for security duty in Tiruchi for the Pongal festival; traders asked not to encroach the road; TNSTC to run shuttle services between central bus stand and Mannarpuram

January 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging off a bus from the temporary bus stand near Mannarpuram in Tiruchi on Friday.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging off a bus from the temporary bus stand near Mannarpuram in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Temporary bus stands started functioning at three places in the city from Friday as part of the city police’s initiative to ease traffic congestion around the Central Bus Stand during the Pongal festival.

These bus stands will function till January 17 at Mannarpuram, Williams Road near the Sona-Mina cinema and near Old Housing Unit on Illupur Road. Buses bound for Madurai will start from the temporary bus stand on Mannarpuram service road and those going towards Pudukottai will operate from Illupur Road. Buses going towards Thanjavur will start from the Williams Road. Buses heading to Chennai from southern districts and Pudukottai will go via Mannarpuram temporary bus stand.

There is no change in the pattern of operation of buses to other destinations from the Central Bus Stand, the police said. Shuttle services will be operated from Mannarpuram to the Central Bus Stand by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

While arrangements have been made for the police pickets to ensure the safety of passengers at the temporary bus stands, the Tiruchi City Corporation has provided shelters, drinking water supply, and toilets.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, who inaugurated the temporary bus stand near Mannarpuram on Friday, said security had been stepped up ahead of Pongal. The transport corporations have been requested to provide adequate rest to drivers to prevent accidents. Accident-prone spots in the city have been identified and remedial steps initiated. Over 1,500 police personnel would be on security duty round-the-clock in view of the festival, she said.

In an advisory to motorists, the Commissioner said that vehicles should not be parked along the national highways obstructing traffic. Buses should halt only at the designated stops and avoid picking up or dropping passengers at traffic signals.

Traders have been asked to desist from encroaching the road. Cracker shops should function only at the permitted spots and crackers should not be sold on platforms or on pushcarts.

Violations will attract stern action, she said and added that the complaints could be lodged either by dialling 100 or sent through WhatsApp at 9626273399.

