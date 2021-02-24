Advocacy and sensitisation events were conducted during the week-long programme as part of the TB Awareness Week between February 17 and 23.

The events were conducted at all the 18 TB units in the district and at various colleges and panchayats besides the airport. ‘We conducted radio programmes featuring community-based interactions along with health officials to create awareness of the infection,’ S. Savitri, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis), said.

She said that the TB units were equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to test and identify TB. ‘Sputum screening, CB-NAAT test can all be done free of cost at government facilities,’ she said, assuring that the results can be received in a day.

While there was a marked fall in the number of tests taken during the COVID-19 lockdown, a team of officials were mobilised to conduct door-to-door collection. A Digital X-Ray van was used to travel across the district. ‘Through the van, we identified 54 cases,’ she said.

Many patients were unable to collect medicines and for them, our health workers travelled to their doorsteps, she said. As of February 2021, there are 1077 patients being treated for TB in the district.

She urged the public to get tested for TB. ‘After COVID-19, many are afraid, as the symptoms are quite similar. However, patients vulnerable to TB, including smokers, and those with fever, cold and cough for over two weeks must get tested,’ she added.