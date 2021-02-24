Advocacy and sensitisation events were conducted during the week-long programme as part of the TB Awareness Week between February 17 and 23.
The events were conducted at all the 18 TB units in the district and at various colleges and panchayats besides the airport. ‘We conducted radio programmes featuring community-based interactions along with health officials to create awareness of the infection,’ S. Savitri, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis), said.
She said that the TB units were equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to test and identify TB. ‘Sputum screening, CB-NAAT test can all be done free of cost at government facilities,’ she said, assuring that the results can be received in a day.
While there was a marked fall in the number of tests taken during the COVID-19 lockdown, a team of officials were mobilised to conduct door-to-door collection. A Digital X-Ray van was used to travel across the district. ‘Through the van, we identified 54 cases,’ she said.
Many patients were unable to collect medicines and for them, our health workers travelled to their doorsteps, she said. As of February 2021, there are 1077 patients being treated for TB in the district.
She urged the public to get tested for TB. ‘After COVID-19, many are afraid, as the symptoms are quite similar. However, patients vulnerable to TB, including smokers, and those with fever, cold and cough for over two weeks must get tested,’ she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath